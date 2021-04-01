NYS Budget not expected to be passed on-time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every year, the New York State Budget is due on April 1, but this year, it’s not looking like it will be done on time.

“This budget is one of the most important budgets we have worked on,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “There is a lot of federal dollars in this budget, and those federal dollars are for COVID relief, pandemic relief to help our communities recover.”

According to Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, the budget also includes funding for infrastructure and small business to help rebuild the economy, as well as money for broadband that will help rural communities gain access to internet. However, there are still many things left for lawmakers to work out.

“There’s still a lot of budget bills that we haven’t been briefed on,” explained Assemblyman Chris Tauge. “So we don’t know what the final language is in the bill. So hopefully in the next couple of days, we will get through some of those bills.”

A message of necessity may need to be issued by the governor to speed up the process.

“Negotiations have been, I think, have been not delayed, but been more difficult because of the Governor because of some legal problems, with the speaker with COVID, with many, many new members in both houses—- who have never been through this process before, and you put it all together and I think everyone has worked very hard, we’re very close,” stated Senator Neil Breslin.

Local lawmakers told NEWS10’s Jamie DeLine that the budget is expected to be passed by the end of this week, or early next week at the latest. However if weeks go by without a complete budget, there could be implications.

“If it goes far enough, school districts have to borrow, non-for-profits have to borrow and pay interest on that,” explained Senator Jim Tedisco. “The longer we delay, the less the payments can be made for those individuals who count on a legislative budget to pay their workers, their staff, and fund their important programs.”

However, that’s not expected to be the case this year.

“I’ve always contended that even though people want an on-time budget, I’d much rather have a better budget if we are a couple days late,” said Breslin.