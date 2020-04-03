Live Now
NYS Budget: School aid flat for now, cuts could come later

Local News
LIVERPOOL, NY, (WSYR-TV) School districts across the New York State are looking at the impact the just adopted state budget will have on classrooms this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already brought big changes to school districts.

Last month districts had to scramble and switch to a distance learning system and figure out a way to get school breakfasts and lunches to kids following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order to close schools to stop the spread of the disease.

Now administrators are facing uncertainty as they prepare budgets for the school year that begins July 1.

Traditionally, the adoption of a state budget gives school administrators real numbers to work with.

Good or bad, districts typically know what they are getting from the state, and what they will have to raise from local taxpayers, and what cuts they might have to make.

This year the dire economic picture in the state caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes the futre less certain.

Though $1.2 billion in federal stimulus funds prevented cuts in school aid, the new budget gives the governor the ability to withhold a portion of promised aid payments depending on the state’s financial picture.

The state can withhold the payments during four specific time periods between now and the end of the year.

Dr. Mark Potter, superintendent in Liverpool says that creates new problems for school districts as they would have to find ways to cut in the middle of the school year.

Right now, the district received what it expected.

No increase in what’s called foundation aid, which totals $43,600,00. There will be a $1,060,000 increase in expense driven aid.

The district, faced with higher costs for salaries, health care and other expenses faces a $3.6 million budget gap.

Potter hopes to close it not filling about a dozen vacancies created by retirements and dipping into the district’s fund balance.

He expects a property tax increase to stay within the state’s tax cap.

The governor has postponed the traditional budget vote in early May until at least June 1.

