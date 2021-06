SYRACUSE, NY – JANUARY 09: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange acknowledges the cheering crowd as he returns to coach following a NCAA suspension before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on January 9, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hall of Fame Head Basketball Coach, Jim Boeheim, will be the keynote speaker for the annual meeting of the Business Council of New York State Inc.

Taking place September 22-24 at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, the meeting is focusing on getting “Back to Business” and will help businesses return to a sense of normalcy.

For more information including registration & sponsorship opportunities visit The Business Council’s Annual Meeting webpage.