CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) –The New York State Canal System has issued a “no wake zone” from Oneida Lake to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Lock including Cross Lake, and they say that recent heavy rains are to blame.

The Onondaga Sheriff’s Office also issued a 5 mph “no wake” restriction for the Oneida River, Seneca River, and Oswego River due to flooding, high waters, and strong currents.

Boaters are civilly and criminally responsible for their wake and any damage they cause.