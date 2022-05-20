BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All portions of the New York State Canal System officially opened for the 198th season on Friday at 7 a.m. The season is expected to run until October 12 and, like always, police are stressing the importance of safe boating.

There’s nothing like spending a day on the water with your family and friends. But before you head out, there are some things you need to know when it comes to safety.

“Go through your boats, make sure everything works as it should. Make sure you have the safety equipment, and the number one thing is life jackets. Make sure you have life jackets for everyone on board and we recommend that you wear them,” says Sgt. Jim McKenna, navigation supervisor for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

McKenna says police will be on the water everyday, patrolling all waterways throughout Onondaga County. Police will also be cracking down on speeding boats.

“The canals have a speed limit. We’re out there enforcing that speed limit. Generally, in Onondaga County, it’s 10 miles an hour. On lakes where there’s no speed limit, it’s still 5 miles an hour when you’re hundred feet from shore or a hundred feet from other boats,” says McKenna.

Sgt. McKenna says a large majority of boating accidents happen when people are speeding and not paying attention.

During 2021, there were 192 boating accidents resulting in 118 injuries and 18 deaths on New York State waterways. This was a significant decrease compared to 2020.

“In an accident, you’re not planning on going in the water. So if you’re not wearing a life jacket, it can’t save your life,” says McKenna.

Police say the use of drugs and alcohol can also play a big factor in boating accidents, injuries, and deaths.

McKenna added, “You are allowed to drink on a boat, which is different than a vehicle, but you have to utilize caution.”

Sgt. McKenna also reminded boaters that anyone born on or after January 1, 1988 will need a boating safety certificate.

While you need to be safe, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Fairport, N.Y. recently made several infrastructure improvements to northwest bank of the Erie Canal. These improvements, which totaled $1.3 million, include a new boat launch for non-motorized boats, new lights, ADA accessible features, and a kayak launch.

Governor Hochul celebrated the improvement, and shared her thoughts on the Erie Canal: “The Erie Canal is an integral part of New York’s history and, as a longtime boater myself, it is a favorite summertime destination of mine, one that I invite all New Yorkers to experience and enjoy. The Canal system is a hub of recreation and tourism in local communities along the canalway and we look forward to another successful summer of economic growth and adventures.”

Wildlife safety is also important when you’re enjoying the canals. The Canal Corporation and the NYS DEC recently announced a comprehensive effort to combat the spread of round goby, an invasive species. This plan includes tasks that boaters should already be regularly taking, such as cleaning and draining boating and fishing equipment, and properly disposing of unwanted baitfish. The DEC also asks that you report any invasive species to their tracker, iMapInvasives.org.

There are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the canal system.

You can read more about the NYS Canal Systems Opening here. Check out more boating and safety tips at the official NYS website, and click here for the 2022 canalway lock schedule.