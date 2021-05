NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — This is the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the water, and people got the chance to do just that on the canals Friday morning.

All portions of the New York State Canal System opened at 7 a.m. Friday morning. The canal season is expected to go through October 13. The water will be open between 7 a.m. in the morning and 5 p.m. at night. There are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the canal system in 2021.