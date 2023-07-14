NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As summer heats up and firefighters continue to battle blazes around New York State, The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is cautioning the public as the state leads the nation in fire deaths so far this year.

As of the week of July 14, 98 fire deaths have occurred in New York in 2023, almost double the number of deaths in the next leading states as Ohio and Texas both have 59 fire deaths.

FASNY believes reducing the number of fire deaths in the state can be helped by more access to fire safety equipment, including smoke detectors as 48 out of the 98 fire deaths in New York so far this year occurred in residences with no working smoke alarms, according to data from the United States Fire Administration.

Other measures FASNY supports to reduce fire deaths include: legislation creating tax exemptions for smoke alarms and other home fire safety devices, restoring fire and building code funding for localities and increasing code enforcement and penalties for violations.

New York also led the nation in fire deaths in 2017, 2018 and 2019.