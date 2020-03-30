NYS Corrections union chief tests positive COVID-19, wants PPE for workers

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Powers has been self-quarantining at home for the past few days.

He used the announcement to call on the state to make sure that state employees working in correctional facilities, mental health facilities, and parole officers or other essential agencies have N95 masks, gloves, and disposable smocks to protect them from the spread of the disease.

Powers says there are 56 state corrections officers and sergeants who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them is hospitalized and another one is on a ventilator.

He adds hundreds of corrections department employees are under self-quarantine.

“The dedicated members of NYSCOPBA are mandated to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis. I am calling on the Governor to make employee safety a priority and direct his state agencies to allow all staff members the ability to use basic personal protection equipment,” Powers said.

He added that if money is an issue, the union could help.

He acknowledged the state had addressed some of the union’s concerns, but added that delays to reasonable requests to protect members must not continue.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9