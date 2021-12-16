NYS Council on the Arts awards ARISE $99,000

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ARISE, a nonprofit independent living center in CNY, announced on December 16 a grant award from the NYS Council on the Arts (NYSCA) totaling $99,000. NYSCA awarded this grant to ARISE to support the recoveries of nonprofit arts and culture sectors in the state.

ARISE began its advocacy services in 1979 and works with around 7,000 people of all ages and disabilities. ARISE has offices all over CNY, including Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, and Cayuga counties. ARISE at the Farm, a recreational facility in Chittenango, is one of their many community services with 14 horses for visitors to interact with.

Another one of ARISE’s services, an art and literacy magazine and exhibit program called UNIQUE, will benefit from the grant to continue sharing artistic visions and voices of disabled individuals. UNIQUE publishes creative works including poems, paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and digital art — all created by people with disabilities.

NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million into the arts since June 2021. “The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again,” Governor Hochul shared.

As an Independent Living Center, ARISE supports every aspect of the lives of people with disabilities, and that includes their creativity. We know that communities thrive when all people are included, and this applies to people with disabilities and our arts community. We are grateful for New York’s support of our UNIQUE project. Tania Anderson, CEO of ARISE

ARISE’s UNIQUE magazine program will begin taking submissions from CNY artists for August’s publication in March 2022.