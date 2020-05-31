NYS COVID-19 Update: Dentists can open statewide Monday

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 photo, dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot, during a dental appointment, at a dental office in Paris. Those with toothache that suffered through France’s two-month lockdown, finally have hope to end the pain. Dental practices are cautiously re-opening and non-emergency dentist appointments are now permitted around the country, as the French government eased confinement restrictions from Monday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After weeks of confusion as to where they fall into the restart plan, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that dentists can reopen statewide under certain guidelines beginning on Monday.

The governor says dentists will be subject to best practices for safety and social distance. In order for a dentist to reopen, they must read and affirm the guidelines set by the state, as well as come up with a plan on how they will follow those guidelines.

For a list of the guidelines set by the state, click here.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, dentists were only allowed to perform emergency services in New York State.

In regards to the COVID-19 data in New York State, the numbers continue to trend in the right direction.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, and the number of daily deaths continue to reach record lows. The New York State Health Department reports 56 people lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Regarding the deaths, Governor Cuomo said, “Number of lives lost down to 56, which is, in this absurd reality we live in, actually very, very good news.”

Cuomo went on to say, “There will be a point at which the number of deaths can’t get any lower because people will die of something and COVID virus is very good at affecting those people who have other illnesses, but this reduction in the number of deaths is tremendous progress from where we were. We have gone through hell and back, but we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us.”

Central New York and four other regions opened for phase two on Friday. Now it will be at least two more weeks until the regions can move into phase three.

