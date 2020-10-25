NYS COVID-19 Update: Hot spot in Chemung County sees spike in Saturday’s test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 positive rate across New York State remained steady just above one percent, but a hot spot in Chemung County saw a noticeable spike in Saturday’s test results.

According to the New York State health Department, 1.35% of the COVID-19 test results that came back across the state on Saturday were positive. Without the data from the hot spots, New York State’s positive rate was 1.06%. This number has remained consistent over the last few weeks.

Many of the micro-clusters throughout New York State remained steady with their COVID-19 positive rates as well, except Chemung County. The orange zone in Chemung County had a 12.04% positive rate from Saturday’s tests. Over the past week, the Chemung County hot spot was averaging a 8.36% positivity rate, which makes Saturday’s data even more concerning.

In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.2%. Saturday also marked the sixth consecutive day in which more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the region, the longest such stretch since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 1.1% 0.7% 1.2% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% Long Island 1.1% 1.6% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.5% 1.9% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.0% 0.6% New York City 1.0% 1.2% 1.4% North Country 0.8% 1.8% 1.5% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.1% 1.3% Western New York 1.4% 1.1% 1.3%

Statewide, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 declined on Saturday, but there are still more than 1,000 people in New York State battling the virus in a hospital.

Tragically, twelve more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30)

– 1,015 (-30) Patients Newly Admitted – 116

– 116 Number ICU – 227 (-4)

– 227 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5)

– 118 (+5) Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132)

– 79,092 (+132) Deaths – 12

– 12 Total Deaths – 25,730

Since the pandemic began, there have been 495,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,577 28 Allegany 271 2 Broome 3,368 38 Cattaraugus 461 6 Cayuga 364 12 Chautauqua 884 7 Chemung 1,640 96 Chenango 381 16 Clinton 240 4 Columbia 680 11 Cortland 510 14 Delaware 169 1 Dutchess 5,438 17 Erie 12,819 37 Essex 197 1 Franklin 79 0 Fulton 361 0 Genesee 380 1 Greene 490 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 387 3 Jefferson 202 3 Lewis 108 16 Livingston 280 8 Madison 559 2 Monroe 7,111 41 Montgomery 261 0 Nassau 49,312 109 Niagara 2,041 9 NYC 258,555 653 Oneida 2,681 11 Onondaga 5,309 32 Ontario 644 9 Orange 13,457 44 Orleans 393 8 Oswego 616 7 Otsego 390 6 Putnam 1,794 6 Rensselaer 1,080 7 Rockland 17,685 50 Saratoga 1,308 13 Schenectady 1,546 7 Schoharie 109 2 Schuyler 116 1 Seneca 140 0 St. Lawrence 386 4 Steuben 962 11 Suffolk 48,663 101 Sullivan 1,743 18 Tioga 572 23 Tompkins 603 10 Ulster 2,471 12 Warren 450 2 Washington 332 2 Wayne 448 16 Westchester 40,131 90 Wyoming 182 3 Yates 112 1

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.