NYS COVID-19 Update: Hot spot in Chemung County sees spike in Saturday’s test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 positive rate across New York State remained steady just above one percent, but a hot spot in Chemung County saw a noticeable spike in Saturday’s test results.
According to the New York State health Department, 1.35% of the COVID-19 test results that came back across the state on Saturday were positive. Without the data from the hot spots, New York State’s positive rate was 1.06%. This number has remained consistent over the last few weeks.
Many of the micro-clusters throughout New York State remained steady with their COVID-19 positive rates as well, except Chemung County. The orange zone in Chemung County had a 12.04% positive rate from Saturday’s tests. Over the past week, the Chemung County hot spot was averaging a 8.36% positivity rate, which makes Saturday’s data even more concerning.
In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.2%. Saturday also marked the sixth consecutive day in which more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the region, the longest such stretch since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|1.1%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.6%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.5%
|1.9%
|1.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.8%
|1.8%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.1%
|1.3%
Statewide, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 declined on Saturday, but there are still more than 1,000 people in New York State battling the virus in a hospital.
Tragically, twelve more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.
Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 116
- Number ICU – 227 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132)
- Deaths – 12
- Total Deaths – 25,730
Since the pandemic began, there have been 495,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,577
|28
|Allegany
|271
|2
|Broome
|3,368
|38
|Cattaraugus
|461
|6
|Cayuga
|364
|12
|Chautauqua
|884
|7
|Chemung
|1,640
|96
|Chenango
|381
|16
|Clinton
|240
|4
|Columbia
|680
|11
|Cortland
|510
|14
|Delaware
|169
|1
|Dutchess
|5,438
|17
|Erie
|12,819
|37
|Essex
|197
|1
|Franklin
|79
|0
|Fulton
|361
|0
|Genesee
|380
|1
|Greene
|490
|1
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|387
|3
|Jefferson
|202
|3
|Lewis
|108
|16
|Livingston
|280
|8
|Madison
|559
|2
|Monroe
|7,111
|41
|Montgomery
|261
|0
|Nassau
|49,312
|109
|Niagara
|2,041
|9
|NYC
|258,555
|653
|Oneida
|2,681
|11
|Onondaga
|5,309
|32
|Ontario
|644
|9
|Orange
|13,457
|44
|Orleans
|393
|8
|Oswego
|616
|7
|Otsego
|390
|6
|Putnam
|1,794
|6
|Rensselaer
|1,080
|7
|Rockland
|17,685
|50
|Saratoga
|1,308
|13
|Schenectady
|1,546
|7
|Schoharie
|109
|2
|Schuyler
|116
|1
|Seneca
|140
|0
|St. Lawrence
|386
|4
|Steuben
|962
|11
|Suffolk
|48,663
|101
|Sullivan
|1,743
|18
|Tioga
|572
|23
|Tompkins
|603
|10
|Ulster
|2,471
|12
|Warren
|450
|2
|Washington
|332
|2
|Wayne
|448
|16
|Westchester
|40,131
|90
|Wyoming
|182
|3
|Yates
|112
|1
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
