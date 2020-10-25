NYS COVID-19 Update: Hot spot in Chemung County sees spike in Saturday’s test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 positive rate across New York State remained steady just above one percent, but a hot spot in Chemung County saw a noticeable spike in Saturday’s test results.

According to the New York State health Department, 1.35% of the COVID-19 test results that came back across the state on Saturday were positive. Without the data from the hot spots, New York State’s positive rate was 1.06%. This number has remained consistent over the last few weeks. 

Many of the micro-clusters throughout New York State remained steady with their COVID-19 positive rates as well, except Chemung County. The orange zone in Chemung County had a 12.04% positive rate from Saturday’s tests. Over the past week, the Chemung County hot spot was averaging a 8.36% positivity rate, which makes Saturday’s data even more concerning. 

In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.2%. Saturday also marked the sixth consecutive day in which more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the region, the longest such stretch since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAY SATURDAY 
Capital Region1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 
Central New York1.1% 0.7% 1.2% 
Finger Lakes1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 
Long Island1.1% 1.6% 1.3% 
Mid-Hudson1.5% 1.9% 1.9% 
Mohawk Valley1.0% 1.0% 0.6% 
New York City1.0% 1.2% 1.4% 
North Country0.8% 1.8% 1.5% 
Southern Tier1.3% 1.1% 1.3% 
Western New York1.4% 1.1% 1.3%

Statewide, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 declined on Saturday, but there are still more than 1,000 people in New York State battling the virus in a hospital. 

Tragically, twelve more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 116  
  • Number ICU – 227 (-4) 
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5) 
  • Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132) 
  • Deaths – 12 
  • Total Deaths – 25,730  

Since the pandemic began, there have been 495,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 3,577 28 
Allegany 271 
Broome 3,368 38 
Cattaraugus 461 
Cayuga 364 12 
Chautauqua 884 
Chemung 1,640 96 
Chenango 381 16 
Clinton 240 
Columbia 680 11 
Cortland 510 14 
Delaware 169 
Dutchess 5,438 17 
Erie 12,819 37 
Essex 197 
Franklin 79 
Fulton 361 
Genesee 380 
Greene 490 
Hamilton 16 
Herkimer 387 
Jefferson 202 
Lewis 108 16 
Livingston 280 
Madison 559 
Monroe 7,111 41 
Montgomery 261 
Nassau 49,312 109 
Niagara 2,041 
NYC 258,555 653 
Oneida 2,681 11 
Onondaga 5,309 32 
Ontario 644 
Orange 13,457 44 
Orleans 393 
Oswego 616 
Otsego 390 
Putnam 1,794 
Rensselaer 1,080 
Rockland 17,685 50 
Saratoga 1,308 13 
Schenectady 1,546 
Schoharie 109 
Schuyler 116 
Seneca 140 
St. Lawrence 386 
Steuben 962 11 
Suffolk 48,663 101 
Sullivan 1,743 18 
Tioga 572 23 
Tompkins 603 10 
Ulster 2,471 12 
Warren 450 
Washington 332 
Wayne 448 16 
Westchester 40,131 90 
Wyoming 182 
Yates 112 

