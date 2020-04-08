NYS dairy farmers hit hard by COVID-19 crisis

HOMER, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Farmers across New York State are being hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Some of them have even been forced to dump their products, as revenue streams dry up.

Positioned on 2,500 acres in the Skaneateles Lake Watershed in Homer is one of the top dairy farms in New York State.

EZ Acres produces a lot of the milk that’s in your refrigerators. But now, Michael McMahon, like many farmers, is taking a hit due to major disruptions in supply chains, all centered around the COVID-19 pandemic

“When they closed restaurants and colleges and food services that’s what really hits my business,” said McMahon. “Instantly the futures market for milk just dropped and its continuing to drop, so now we are looking at prices we haven’t seen in 20 years and its scary out there.”

Farmers have seen a huge drop in milk prices, but their production costs are still the same.

Panic-buying has caused many retailers to limit milk purchases in stores. That decision is hitting the dairy industry harder than ever before.

“These buyers are going into retail outlets and these shelves are empty. As a result there’s a big milk-backup, and from coast to coast we are seeing milk dumping which is disgusting to me,” McMahon said.

In New York State, it’s estimated that last week alone, some dairy farmers dumped more than 100,000 pounds of milk. However, a little relief could be on the way.

Under the $2 trillion CARES Act, there’s $9.5 billion in emergency funding for part of the agricultural sector. Senator Chuck Schumer wants those dollars released immediately to help struggling farmers in New York State.

Until that happens, McMahon says consumers can step in and help.

“Those in the households that do the shopping, talk to your store managers and tell them we’ll produce it, you just have to get in on the shelves,” McMahon said.

