NYS DEC lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Jan. 11

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 29: Lifeguard James Dukas watches as people enjoy a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens on the opening day of city pools on June 29, 2016 in New York City.The main pool at Astoria, the biggest in New York City and administered by the New […]

New Yorkers that love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are invited to participate in free lifeguard qualifying procedures beginning Jan. 11.

The NYS lifeguard qualifying procedure will take place Jan. 11 and April 4 at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. respectively at Jamesville Dewitt Middle School; March 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Holland Patent High School; April 18 at 10 a.m. at SUNY Oneonta; and April 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Chenango Forks Middle School.

The qualifying process consists of two sections, swimming/lifesaving skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills. Candidates must be successful in both sections to be eligible for employment with NYS Parks.

Required certifications prior to employment, include: current lifeguard and waterfront skills certification; first aid for lifeguards; and current CPR/AED for the professional rescuer.

Complete details can be found HERE.