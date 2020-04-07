Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

NYS Department of Education making changes to Regents

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Education is making changes to testing to adjust to the June Regents being canceled.

Students in grades seven through 12 who were intending to take a Regents exam will be exempted from passing the assessments in order to be issued a diploma.  

To qualify for the exemption, students must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:

  • The student enrolled in a course will have earned credit by the end of the 2019-20 school year
  • If a student is enrolled in a course and fails to earn credit, they must return to summer school to make up for that credit
  • The student was previously enrolled in the course of study leading to an applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated Regents examination, but planned to take the test this June

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected