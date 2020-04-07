NYS Department of Education making changes to Regents

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Education is making changes to testing to adjust to the June Regents being canceled.
Students in grades seven through 12 who were intending to take a Regents exam will be exempted from passing the assessments in order to be issued a diploma.
To qualify for the exemption, students must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- The student enrolled in a course will have earned credit by the end of the 2019-20 school year
- If a student is enrolled in a course and fails to earn credit, they must return to summer school to make up for that credit
- The student was previously enrolled in the course of study leading to an applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated Regents examination, but planned to take the test this June
