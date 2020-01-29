NYS Department of Health releases tips for using reusable bags

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has released some advice on how to keep your food safe while using reusable bags.

The statewide start of the single-use plastic bag ban is just about a month away, but some stores, like Wegmans, have already started it.

The New York State Department of Health has released the following advice:

First, use separate bags for things like meat, produce and ready-to-eat foods. This will avoid cross-contamination.

If available, put meat in a disposable plastic bag like the ones offered in the Produce section. This will contain juices that may drip off the meat.

Wash your reusable bags, but make sure they are completely dry before using.

Do not store the bags in your car. High temperatures can cause germs, like Salmonella, to grow faster.

