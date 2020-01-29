NYS Department of Health releases tips for using reusable bags

Live Now
Local News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has released some advice on how to keep your food safe while using reusable bags.

The statewide start of the single-use plastic bag ban is just about a month away, but some stores, like Wegmans, have already started it.

The New York State Department of Health has released the following advice:

  • First, use separate bags for things like meat, produce and ready-to-eat foods. This will avoid cross-contamination.
  • If available, put meat in a disposable plastic bag like the ones offered in the Produce section. This will contain juices that may drip off the meat.
  • Wash your reusable bags, but make sure they are completely dry before using.
  • Do not store the bags in your car. High temperatures can cause germs, like Salmonella, to grow faster.

