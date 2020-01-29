NYS Department of Health releases tips for using reusable bags

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has released some advice on how to keep your food safe while using reusable bags.
The statewide start of the single-use plastic bag ban is just about a month away, but some stores, like Wegmans, have already started it.
The New York State Department of Health has released the following advice:
- First, use separate bags for things like meat, produce and ready-to-eat foods. This will avoid cross-contamination.
- If available, put meat in a disposable plastic bag like the ones offered in the Produce section. This will contain juices that may drip off the meat.
- Wash your reusable bags, but make sure they are completely dry before using.
- Do not store the bags in your car. High temperatures can cause germs, like Salmonella, to grow faster.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Kansas assistant principal heading to the Super Bowl sidelines as a photographer
- Trump signs USMCA, calling it the ‘fairest’ deal
- Minority coaches ready for opportunities on and off the field
- Former 49er Jeff Garcia: San Francisco offense not getting enough credit, overshadowed by awe of Mahomes
- Doctors: Flu should be focus in Central New York, not coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App