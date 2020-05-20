NYS Department of Labor reduces backlog, pays over $10 billion in benefits

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Labor said they reduced the unemployment claim backlog to 7,580.

The DOL said they are working to notify those people to gather the missing information needed to complete their application process.

They also announced they have finished the process for an additional 20,801 New Yorkers who submitted their claims prior to April 22 but those cannot be paid out until federally-mandated weekly certifications are submitted.

“No one could have predicted the wave of unemployment applications that crashed over the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every state is struggling — but New York has moved faster than any other state to address our backlog and get money into New Yorkers’ hands. To date, we have paid out over $10 billion dollars during this crisis, compared to just $2.1 billion in total last year,” NYS Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “Those claims that have been outstanding for weeks are ones that we simply cannot process — we have already attempted to contact all of these New Yorkers, and we will continue to try get in touch with everyone who applied so we can connect them with the benefits they are eligible for.”

More than two million unemployment benefit applications were processed by the DOL and over $10 billion in benefits have been paid out.

The numbers for applications submitted pre-4/22 are as follows:

1,194,933: Paid

20,801: Not Paid – Need Certification

7,580: Not Paid – Partial Claims missing Information Needed to Process

The DOL credits their new text and email system for the continued progress into getting the applications completed.