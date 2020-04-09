NYS Dept. of Labor to launch new online application tonight

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of thousands of people across New York State have applied for unemployment benefits over the past few weeks, overwhelming the Department of Labor.

Secretary to Governor Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, said 600,000 of 810,000 claims have been successfully processed. But that leaves over 200,000 in limbo.

The Department of Labor has been working with Google and plans to launch a new online application at 7 p.m. Thursday. The system will be down between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the switch is being made.

“What happens is you go online, you fill out the application. You fill out the application in full. You’re done. If you leave any of the field blank, what’s been happening is it tells you to call the system. So you call the system to follow up. That’s what caused the crash in volume and then the system goes down. As the governor said, we have been working with Google and today between 5 and 7 p.m., the system is going to go down to reboot. Seven o’clock, the new application goes online,” DeRosa said. “It’s streamlined. There are fewer questions. And once you get to the end of that, if you successfully fill it out, it’s going to say you are finished with the application process. If there is any information that is left blank, it is going to say don’t call us, we will call you in 72 hours. And the Department of Labor, as the governor said, has 1,000 people on the phone lines. They will be reaching out directly to the people so that people don’t have to go through the infuriating process of calling and getting busy signals and thereby collapsing the system. Hopefully today after 7 o’clock, the system will be much better streamlined, but as the governor said, it’s a volume issue that we’ve never experienced.”

The new application is more streamlined with fewer questions. If there are any issues with the application, the Department of Labor will call applicants within 72 hours instead of having applicants call their office.