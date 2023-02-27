SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm expected to hit Central New York Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NYS DOT spokesperson TeNesha Murphy said crews are prepared to be out 24/7 with over 260 supervisors and operators ready and more than 100 plow trucks working throughout the storm.

“We will be working 24/7 clearing the roads throughout the duration of the storm and for post-clean-up as well,” TeNesha Murphy, Community Liasion and Public Information Officer for I-81 Project, NYS DOT

The NYS DOT pre-deployed tow truck services on I-81 South near Lafayette to quickly respond to disabled cars in anticipation of poor road conditions.

According to the NYS DOT, your Tuesday morning commute will likely be slick and sloppy.

If you do have to travel give yourself some extra time, go slow and don’t crowd the snow plows.