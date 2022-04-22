CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-) — People around the globe joined together on Friday for Earth Day, with the goal of protecting our planet. The New York State Department of Transportation was also doing its part on Friday.

“Its an individual responsibility to keep trash off our roadways. We’re out there doing this because not everyone is responsible,” says Curtis Jetter, NYS DOT spokesman.

They do it every year: a ‘Trash Blitz’ in honor of Earth Day.

“DOT employees are members of their community and we want to beautify our communities and make them look as good as possible, and of course Earth Day, it’s just a way to contribute to just making the environment nicer,” says Jetter.

Spring doesn’t always bring a pretty landscape with trash scattered everywhere.

“What people have to realize is the number one way to keep trash off the roads is to clean up after yourselves. Don’t throw your garbage out the window when you’re driving down the road,” says Jetter.

Secure those garbage cans, you can keep the mess down, by putting a lid on it.

“We want to give back to our communities and we think this is a good way of doing it. In a different way rather than keeping our roads safe and clear,” says Jetter.

It’s all about respect for mother nature and each other.