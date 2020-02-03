NYS extends date to enroll in healthcare marketplace to Friday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The state’s official healthcare marketplace has extended the January 31st deadline for open enrollment, giving New Yorkers an extra week to get health insurance coverage this year.
You can enroll in a qualified health plan until this Friday at midnight either in person, online or over the phone. Once open enrollment ends, only those consumers who experience a specific life-changing event, such as getting married, having a child, or moving, may sign up for a qualifying health plan.
