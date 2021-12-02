NYS Fair Alcohol Vendors to receive help in 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Alcohol vendors who received a temporary license to sell beverages at the 2020 state fair have been extended a credit for permits/licenses for the upcoming 2022 fair.

Senator Rachel May announced the bill Thursday. May said in a release, due to the cancellation of the 2020 fair, because of the pandemic, small businesses lost revenue and believes it’s only fair to offer them a chance to recoup some of those losses in 2022.

“The New York State Fair is a huge economic driver in Onondaga County. So many of our vendors are small businesses that rely on the fair for a large portion of their yearly earnings. Like many other sectors, the pandemic hit these businesses hard, and we must do what we can to ease their burden. I am very glad that Governor Hochul agrees our fair vendors deserve a reprieve and I thank her for signing my bill to do just that. I look forward to welcoming her back to the Great New York State Fair in 2022.” Rachel May, Senator for NY’s 53rd District

The 2022 fair, which returns to a 13-day event, kicks off August 24 and runs through September 5.