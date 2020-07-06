NYS Fair cancellation hurts economy in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the cancellation of the New York State Fair is an instant economic blow to everyone at the fair, it is also impacting businesses across Central New York.

Losing the fair is another blow to the economy in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he is disappointed with the decision but is in support of it.

He said that the county will be unable to make up for the lost revenue this year.

I think the reality is that we are not gonna make it back this year. There’s maybe some smaller things that aren’t as telling, but if we can get some of the smaller types of events going again, whether it’s just your weddings or banquets, your smaller things. That you wouldn’t think would be economic drivers, but I can help you get from negative 20 percent sales tax to negative 15 percent or 12 and get these things going. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon said there needs to be action this week from the state as far as opening up some things.

We are in Phase Four, but places like indoor malls and movie theaters are still closed.

He also implored people to wear a mask and social distance so businesses that are not open now can reopen soon.

The new dates for the New York State Fair are August 20 to September 6, 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.