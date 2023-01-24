Deer hunting background with hunting gear and apparel on a rustic wooden background with copy space.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29.

Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, travel and entertainment.

The Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is a yearly event made for hunters, fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts who want to learn about the latest products and interact with professionals in the industry.

The New York Sportsman’s Expo is Syracuse’s and Central New York’s Premier Sportsman’s Expo and is one of the biggest events for hunters and outdoorsmen in New York.

The schedule for the event is listed below:

Day Hours ​Friday, January 27, 2023 ​12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 ​9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ​Sunday, January 29, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $13.60 per person. They can be purchased here under “Click Below to Buy tickets online:”

Seniors, military, police and children ages six through 12 are $10, and children six and under are free. Military and police will need to provide an ID for the discounted ticket.