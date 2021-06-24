NYS Fair welcoming The Mavericks to play September 5

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
The Mavericks band playing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is bringing in country, rock, R&B and Latin recording artist “The Mavericks” to play Chevy Court September 5 at 7 p.m. 

The Mavericks reached number on in 2020 with their first all-Spanish album, “En Español.” 

“No other group sounds like the Mavericks. Their last show here in 2019 was nearly rained out and we’re glad they could come back so they can play for a much larger audience,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. 

The Mavericks join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: 

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20   Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1     Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2       Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3     Uncle Kracker   
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5       The Mavericks 
September 6         

Admission to all Fair concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 ticket to the Fair. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area