NYS Fair welcoming The Mavericks to play September 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is bringing in country, rock, R&B and Latin recording artist “The Mavericks” to play Chevy Court September 5 at 7 p.m.

The Mavericks reached number on in 2020 with their first all-Spanish album, “En Español.”

“No other group sounds like the Mavericks. Their last show here in 2019 was nearly rained out and we’re glad they could come back so they can play for a much larger audience,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

The Mavericks join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 The Mavericks September 6

Admission to all Fair concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 ticket to the Fair.