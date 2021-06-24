NYS Fair welcoming The Mavericks to play September 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is bringing in country, rock, R&B and Latin recording artist “The Mavericks” to play Chevy Court September 5 at 7 p.m.
The Mavericks reached number on in 2020 with their first all-Spanish album, “En Español.”
“No other group sounds like the Mavericks. Their last show here in 2019 was nearly rained out and we’re glad they could come back so they can play for a much larger audience,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
The Mavericks join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Sister Sledge
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Uncle Kracker
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|The Mavericks
|September 6
Admission to all Fair concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 ticket to the Fair.