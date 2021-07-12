NYS Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic to downsize and relocate Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With just 39 days until the Great New York State Fair, staff is busy getting everything ready for opening day, including changing the location of the mass vaccination clinic.

Starting Wednesday, July 14 at 7 a.m., the state fairgrounds clinic will be moved from the Exposition Center to the demonstration kitchen in the Art and Home Center.

“We’ve done about 405,000 shots, 406,000 shots from the beginning, now we’re down to 100 a day or so and you know most of those are second shots but there are still some first shots coming in,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said.

He added the size of the Exposition Center is too large for the number of vaccinations they are giving per day and downsizing now is the perfect time as vendors begin to move into the fairgrounds to get ready for the fair.

The vaccination clinic will run through the end of the fair and then the Governor’s office and the New York State Department of Health will reassess whether the site is still needed.

If you’re heading to the fairgrounds this weekend for a vaccine during the Syracuse Nationals, the fairgrounds ask that you enter through Gate 7 where they will transport you to and from the vaccine clinic to avoid additional traffic during the event.

Waffner added they plan to eventually transition to just the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during the fair, but for now both the Pfizer and J&J shots are available.