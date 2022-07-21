(WSYR-TV) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in New York State, health officials are warning about another outbreak… Monkeypox. Right now, New York State has the most monkeypox cases in the country. Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed around 679 cases on Wednesday — 639 of which are in New York City. However, confirmed cases are as close as Monroe, Tompkins and Albany counties.

“It is these numbers that drive our sense of urgency,” says Dr. Mary Bassett, State Health Commissioner.

Monkeypox in the same kind of group as small pox.

“Most of the people getting infected now, it’s a relatively mild illness. Most people are being managed at home. But in certain populations, like very young children, or people that have suppressed immune systems, they can get severely ill and sometimes die,” says Dr. Stephen Thomas, Director of Global Health at Upstate Hospital.

So far, no deaths have been reported in the U.S.

Dr. Bassett adds, “Overwhelming, the people who’ve been diagnosed are people who identify as gay, bi-sexual men who have sex with men. Anyone can get monkeypox, but right now this virus is spreading through these social networks.”

State health officials warn people to be alert of any flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes. If a rash appears on your body, see a doctor.

“We have to wait for the rash to make a definitive diagnosis. So once the rash emerges and that pustule forms, we can do a swab and test it for virus,” says Dr. Bassett.

Symptoms can last two to four weeks.

“There are antivirals available for treatment. But for most people the treatment will be symptomatic. It’s aimed at reducing symptoms, keeping that rash clean,” says Dr. Bassett.

Right now, the state has 60,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and is working to get more. If you’re at high risk of exposure or have been exposed to monkeypox in the last 14 days, you’re eligible for the vaccine.

You can learn more by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or visiting the New York State Department of Health website.