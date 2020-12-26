NYS Health Department: Orange County healthcare provider fraudulently acquires and distributes COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement Saturday claiming a healthcare provider in Orange County, New York fraudulently acquired and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Dr. Zucker’s statement, Parcare Community Health Network violated state guidelines by fraudulently obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, transferring the vaccine to other facilities in the state and administering the vaccine to members of the public.
This goes against New York State’s plan to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff before anyone else.
According to Dr. Zucker, the State Police has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
Full statement from Dr. Howard Zucker:
The State Department of Health has been made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public – contrary to the state’s plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers. We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker
