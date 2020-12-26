NYS Health Department: Orange County healthcare provider fraudulently acquires and distributes COVID-19 vaccine

A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement Saturday claiming a healthcare provider in Orange County, New York fraudulently acquired and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Dr. Zucker’s statement, Parcare Community Health Network violated state guidelines by fraudulently obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, transferring the vaccine to other facilities in the state and administering the vaccine to members of the public.

This goes against New York State’s plan to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff before anyone else.

According to Dr. Zucker, the State Police has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Full statement from Dr. Howard Zucker: