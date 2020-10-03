NYS Health Dept. still hasn’t commented on Georgia Tech equipment staff in public

(WSYR-TV) — It has been one week since NewsChannel 9 cameras caught members of the Georgia Tech equipment staff at Jimmy John’s restaurant off Carrier Circle.

And there’s still no comment about this incident from the New York State Health Department.

The members were supposed to follow strict health and safety protocols, including quarantining at the team hotel.

The assistant athletic director said they missed the team meal, so they stopped at the restaurant.

They went into the restaurant with masks on, picked up food and brought their meals back to the hotel.