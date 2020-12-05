NYS issues new guidance for COVID-19 testing in ‘orange’ and ‘red’ zone schools

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB)– New York State has released a new set of guidelines schools must adhere to, specifically addressing areas in the orange and red zones.

The state is reversing course, no longer requiring schools in the red or orange zones to stop in-person instruction.

Schools in the orange zone:

According to the NYS Health Department, schools in the orange zone are required to test 20% of in-person students, faculty, and staff for COVID-19 “over the one month period following the zone designation.”

In addition, the state is requiring “the numbers tested should be proportionately spread across the month with 10% the maximum/minimum to be tested biweekly.”

Schools in the red zone:

The Health Department says schools in the red zone are required to test 30% of in-person students, faculty, and staff for COVID-19 “over the one month period following the zone designation.”

The state is requiring “the numbers tested should be proportionately spread across the month with 15% the maximum/minimum to be tested biweekly.”

Schools in either a red or orange zone:

The state tells WIVB News 4 that schools will be required to close if their COVID-19 test sampling returns nine or more positive cases, or schools outside of New York City reach a 3% or higher positivity rate from a weekly testing sample of more than 300 people.

The threshold for schools in NYC is a 2% positivity rate.

Officials say that schools in the red and orange zones must continue to follow existing state restrictions. The state is also requiring the following protocols:

The school should ensure that it provides the opportunity to be tested on school grounds, or otherwise support testing and/or accept test results from healthcare providers.

N.Y.S. addressed school’s testing options:

Schools can accept written test results from healthcare providers;

Schools can have students, faculty, and/or staff go to a test site run by New York State to have specimens collected for testing;

Schools can establish partnerships with other entities who are authorized to perform testing to have their students, faculty, and staff tested;

Schools can become approved to perform testing by obtaining an LSL registration

Schools can utilize pooled testing. However, pooled testing must be conducted by a laboratory that is approved to conduct diagnostic pooled testing so that individuals receive their test results and they can be reported to the state.

receive their test results and they can be reported to the state.

The state says that if schools fail to comply with the new guidelines, they will have to remain in remote-learning and face fines and penalties.

If you have questions, the state asks you email: Covid19rapidtest@health.ny.gov

New York State Health Department’s release regarding testing in “orange” and “red” zones: