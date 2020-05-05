NYS Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about reopening the state

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft former Syracuse Defensive lineman Kendall Coleman had a feeling he might go undrafted. If that happened, he still felt he would end up somewhere in the NFL.

“This entire process has just been about getting myself an opportunity getting my foot in the door to allow myself to showcase who I am and what I can do and what I can bring to an organization,” said Coleman.