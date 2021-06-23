NYS Liquor Authority ends liquor-to-go privileges

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Liquor Authority announced on Twitter that after Thursday, June 24, privileges for alcohol-to-go and alcohol deliveries will be revoked, as they were due to special circumstances in the pandemic.

Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24. pic.twitter.com/bkjnbbvBw4 — NYS Liquor Authority (@NY_SLA) June 23, 2021

This follows the announcement that all state-mandated guidelines for businesses will be lifted as New York State has reached herd immunity with over 70 percent of its population having at least one vaccine shot. The state will now go back to pre-pandemic policies regarding alcohol.

To-go and delivery alcohol services were at least one of the pandemic consequences that New Yorkers viewed favorably.

A recent poll by the New York Restaurant Association showed that 78% of New Yorkers favor permanently allowing alcoholic beverages to be purchased with takeout or delivery orders from restaurants.

Some key findings from that survey: