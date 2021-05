Nikita Sill missing in Herkimer, N.Y.

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is New York State Missing Child Alert at the request of the Herkimer Police Department for Nikita Sill, a 14-year-old last seen on East Steele Street, in the Village of Herkimer, Herkimer County, at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10.

Nikita has autism and may be suicidal and in need of medical attention. She was last seen wearing grey camouflage pants, tan UGG boots and a maroon sweatshirt. She is believed to be in the local area.