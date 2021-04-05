NYS Office for Aging releases video tutorials to help people access benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), in collaboration with state agencies and other partners, created a series of videos on how to complete and submit applications for benefits as an older New Yorker and other eligible individuals.

The department says many New Yorkers are eligible for a variety of federal, state and local benefits that can “put cash in their pockets, help pay for prescriptions, food and heat, have their taxes reduced, and help pay for their care.”

These benefits are paid for with tax dollars by the same individuals who need them. However, the Office says many are either unaware of these benefits, reluctant to apply for them, or need assistance in understanding and filling out applications.

The initial videos in the series are available on the NYSOFA website and its social media pages, including YouTube. Video tutorials will be added on an ongoing basis. Below is a list of the videos and applications they cover: