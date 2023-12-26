WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is reminding snowmobilers to ride responsibly and put safety first as they enjoy New York State’s outstanding snowmobiling opportunities.

Historically, the two leading causes of snowmobiler injury in New York are excessive speed and operator intoxication. Additionally, riding on ice is a risk that should be taken seriously.

Top OPRHP safety recommendations include:

INSPECT and properly maintain your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies

and properly maintain your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies ALWAYS wear a helmet with DOT-certified standards and make sure you wear appropriate snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots, and gloves to withstand the elements (cold temperatures and moisture)

wear a helmet with DOT-certified standards and make sure you wear appropriate snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots, and gloves to withstand the elements (cold temperatures and moisture) ALWAYS ride with a buddy or group and tell a responsible person where you will be riding and your expected return time

ride with a buddy or group and tell a responsible person where you will be riding and your expected return time SLOW DOWN. Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and always operate at a safe and prudent speed

Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and always operate at a safe and prudent speed STAY ON MARKED TRAILS. Respect landowners and obey posted signs

Respect landowners and obey posted signs NEVER drink alcohol or use drugs and ride

drink alcohol or use drugs and ride FROZEN BODIES OF WATER are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. If you choose to ride on ice, wear a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.

Everyone operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The best way to learn is by taking a snowmobile safety course. To find a course, visit the following link: https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx. A safety certificate is required for youthful operators between ages 10 and 17 if they want to ride solo on a New York State trail.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check the latest trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website at www.nysnowmobiler.com.

To review the latest trail conditions, visit NYSSA’s trail map via the following link: https://webapps2.cgis-solutions.com/nysnowmobile/. Joining a snowmobile club helps support snowmobiling in New York State. Club members receive a discounted registration fee and help support the clubs that make up the backbone of the New York State snowmobile trail system.