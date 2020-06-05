NYS Parks will accept camping reservations starting Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) will begin accepting new camping reservations beginning Monday, June 8 for reservations starting on June 22.

Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance reservation before arriving at a campground.

New reservations for all available sites including tents, trailers, RVs, cabins, yurts, and cottages will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. Monday. Reservations are expected to fill quickly.

Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-456-CAMP or online at NewYorkStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com.

Campers are reminded to practice physical distancing, bring and wear a face covering, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the campgrounds, parks, and beaches open and safe for everyone.

State Park Police and operations staff are patrolling campgrounds to ensure compliance with crowd control measures. Campers who do not comply can be requested to leave the facility and will not receive a refund.

Check-in will include a screening to determine if campers have been in contact with, or have symptoms of COVID-19. People who may be at risk won’t be permitted to camp.

Restrooms and shower buildings may have reduced capacity and may be closed periodically for routine cleaning.

For more information and guidance on visiting NYS campgrounds visit Parks.NY.gov/Covid19.

New York State Park campsites, cabins, and cottages are currently open only to those with existing reservations.