NYS Police and family honor Trooper Christopher Skinner

TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the New York State Police and family members of slain State Trooper Christopher Skinner honored him at a roadside memorial Friday.

Trooper Skinner was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 81 just north of Binghamton when he was deliberately struck and killed by the driver of another vehicle on May 29, 2014.

The driver, Almond Upton, died in state prison last year.

State Police thanked members of the NYS Department of Transportation for their assistance with the memorial.

