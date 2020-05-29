Breaking News
CNY along with 4 other regions can move to Phase Two of reopening

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

NYS Police and family honor Trooper Christopher Skinner

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the New York State Police and family members of slain State Trooper Christopher Skinner honored him at a roadside memorial Friday.

Trooper Skinner was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 81 just north of Binghamton when he was deliberately struck and killed by the driver of another vehicle on May 29, 2014.

The driver, Almond Upton, died in state prison last year.

State Police thanked members of the NYS Department of Transportation for their assistance with the memorial.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected