NYS Police appoint a new commander for Troop D

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police Troop that covers a big swath of Central New York has a new leader.

Major Darrin Pitkin, 52, of Dexter, NY was named the 30th commander of Troop D.

Troop D covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties.

Pitkin began his career in the New York State Police in 1990, he most recently served as Troop D’s Zone 3 commander in Watertown, and before that posting was a Captain at the Thruway’s Troop T Zone 3 Headquarters in Dewitt.

He replaces Major Philip T. Rougeux who was transferred to Professional Standards Bureau in the central region as Acting Inspector.

