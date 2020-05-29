NYS Police appoint a new commander for Troop D

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police Troop that covers a big swath of Central New York has a new leader.
Major Darrin Pitkin, 52, of Dexter, NY was named the 30th commander of Troop D.
Troop D covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties.
Pitkin began his career in the New York State Police in 1990, he most recently served as Troop D’s Zone 3 commander in Watertown, and before that posting was a Captain at the Thruway’s Troop T Zone 3 Headquarters in Dewitt.
He replaces Major Philip T. Rougeux who was transferred to Professional Standards Bureau in the central region as Acting Inspector.
