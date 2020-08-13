Syracuse man arrested in connection with Oneida Castle homicide

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a former local high school athlete in connection with the murder of an Oneida Castle man.

State Police arrested Romero Collier, 23, of Syracuse, for murder in the second degree.

Collier is accused of robbing the victim, 22-year-old Tyler McBain, with Travon D. Golden, who had previously been arrested in connection with the homicide.

The victim, McBain, took a gunshot wound to the torso during the robbery, which caused his death.

Collier was also a former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week in 2015 and played at Henninger High School.

Collier was taken to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.