NYS Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing woman in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Canandaigua on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Police arrested Mark Zullo, 60, for the following:

Menacing a police officer

Assault in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

These charges are a result of an incident on Saturday when Zullo allegedly stabbed a woman numerous times. When police arrived on the scene, he failed to comply and would not drop his weapon.

Zullo then walked toward the officer on scene who fired his gun, according to police.

Zullo was arrested on Thursday after he was released from the hospital and was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday night.

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.