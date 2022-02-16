WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) State Police in Hastings announced an arrest on February 15 after troopers found a fire while responding to a harassment call.

Courtesy of New York State Police

Police say that troopers responded to 417 County Route 84 in the town of West Monroe around 12:12 p.m. on February 15 for a harassment complaint involving two family members. When troopers arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the home. Troopers helped five people out of the home and there were no injuries. Several fire departments also responded to the scene, including ones from West Monroe, Constantia, Central Square, Brewerton, and Parish.

Police say that investigators from the Oswego County Cause and Origin believe Christopher D. Ariola started the fire in his bedroom. Police share that Ariola was subsequently arrested for arson in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail pending his next court date.