NYS Police asking for public’s help regarding stabbing in Town of Owasco

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in regards to a stabbing that happened in the Town of Owasco.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, New York State Police at SP Auburn responded to the Auburn Community Hospital around 6 p.m. for a victim with a reported stab wound.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a group of people playing basketball at the courts adjacent to the Owasco Town Hall ended up fighting.

When the fight broke out, the victim who went to the hospital received a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The incident is being investigated by investigators with the State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out to Investigator David Worden at 315-253-3103.