CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have shared the results of their Memorial Day Weekend traffic enforcement campaign.

In total, 13,688 tickets were issued across New York. 1,347 of those tickets were issued in Central New York.

The campaign began at 6 p.m. on May 27 and ended at 3 a.m. on May 31 and was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers using cellphones.

Across the state, 213 people were arrested for DWIs and troopers investigated a total of 808 crashes, 8 of which were fatal. NYSP say that they targeted speeding and aggressive drivers.

The 1,347 tickets in Central New York were issued as follows:

Speeding: 275

275 DWI Arrests: 16

16 Distracted Driving: 26

26 Child Restraint or Set Belt: 301

301 Move Over: 5

5 Other Violations: 724

A total of 1,759 tickets were also issued on the NYS Thruway. 700 of those tickets were speeding tickets.

In 2021’s Memorial Day Weekend traffic enforcement campaign, 14,249 tickets were issued.