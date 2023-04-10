VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young woman from Cold Brook, N.Y. has died after crashing her car in the Town of Verona, Oneida County.

New York State Police responded to the crash on Beacon Light Road just south of Patrick Road on Saturday, April 8 at 1:51 a.m. where they found 24-year-old Sabrina L. Stafford dead at the scene.

After investigating the accident, NYS Troopers believe Stafford was traveling northbound on Beacon Light Road in her 2018 Subaru Forester at a high rate of speed.

They believe Stafford must have lost control of the vehicle as it went off the roadway on the west shoulder, striking a row of trees and coming to rest in the southbound lane of Beacon Light Road.

Courtesy New York State Police

After striking the trees, State Police say Stafford was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Stafford was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Verona Fire Department.