NYS Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego Co.

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego County.
The crash happened on County Route 45 in the Town of Hastings around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Greg Dinant, 65, of Hastings, was traveling west on County Route 45 when he lost control, exited the shoulder and hit a guard rail.
According to police, Dinant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing as of Thursday night.
