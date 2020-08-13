NYS Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(New York State Police)

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego County.

The crash happened on County Route 45 in the Town of Hastings around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Greg Dinant, 65, of Hastings, was traveling west on County Route 45 when he lost control, exited the shoulder and hit a guard rail.

According to police, Dinant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as of Thursday night.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected