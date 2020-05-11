Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NYS Police investigating after human remains found in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Southern Tier.

On Saturday, an apparent human skull was found in an area along the Chemung River in the Town of Elmira.

State Police conducted a search of the area and found adult skeletal remains in an overflow area of the river.

The case is currently under investigation.

