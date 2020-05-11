NYS Police investigating after human remains found in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Southern Tier.
On Saturday, an apparent human skull was found in an area along the Chemung River in the Town of Elmira.
State Police conducted a search of the area and found adult skeletal remains in an overflow area of the river.
The case is currently under investigation.
