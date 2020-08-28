1 dead after crash on Route 48 near Phoenix

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed that one person has died after a crash in the Town of Granby on Friday.

State Route 48 between County Line Road and County Route 46 in Granby reopened as of 4 p.m.

TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a crash in Oswego County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

State Route 48 was blocked off between County Line Road and County Route 46 in Granby as crews cleared the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected