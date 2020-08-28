1 dead after crash on Route 48 near Phoenix

UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed that one person has died after a crash in the Town of Granby on Friday.

State Route 48 between County Line Road and County Route 46 in Granby reopened as of 4 p.m.

TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a crash in Oswego County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

State Route 48 was blocked off between County Line Road and County Route 46 in Granby as crews cleared the area.

