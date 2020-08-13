NYS Police looking for owners of 2 stolen bicycles

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are trying to locate the owners of two bikes that were found in the Town of Clay and Town of Salina.

The first bike is a red Mongoose inferno that was found on July 16 on the front lawn of a Bear Road residence in the Town of Clay.

The second bike is a blue Canyon Run Freespirit that was found on July 31 on the lawn of a residence on Brookfield Road in the Town of Salina.

If anyone recognizes these bicycles, contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

To view the two bicycles, click here.