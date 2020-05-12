NYS Sales tax collections drop sharply in April

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Sales tax revenue across New York State plunged by an average of 24.4 % in April.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reports the COVID-19 related plunge in sales tax amounted to $327 million in lost revenues for counties and cities.
“The coronavirus has hurt household finances, and the April sales tax figures show how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a news release. “Sales tax revenues are vital for the counties and cities that are on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the first responders and provide a safety net of services for New Yorkers. The federal government needs to provide assistance to those hit hard by this virus or the budget cuts could be severe in some communities.”
Onondaga County saw a 30.2 % drop in sales tax collections during the month of April, dropping from $29.5 million from April 2019 to just $20.6 million.
Madison County had one of the biggest percentage drops year to year in the state.
Sales tax revenues dropped 40% from $2.6 million in April a year ago to $1.6 million last month.
