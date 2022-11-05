SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The beautiful weather in early November isn’t what Central New York voters are used to when heading to the polls, but many have been taking advantage and casting their votes early.

It is good news to the incumbent (D) Senator Rachel May and challenger (R) Julie Abbott, candidates for the New York State Senate District 48.

“I think it’s a matter of showing respect to the voter and saying, yes, we recognize your lives are busy, and elections are complicated, and keeping track of it all is hard, but we want you to be able to make your voice heard,” Senator May said.

“There are senior citizens who can’t necessarily get out if it’s a cold, snowy day,” added Abbott, “I know friends who are taken off to Vermont to go look at the fall foliage. Well, guess what? They were too late for an absentee. They were able to go early. Vote options are good for people. Lives are busy, and I think it’s a really important thing to offer different options for our voters.”

Whether neighbors choose to vote early or plan to vote on election day Tuesday, both stressed the importance of making your voice heard.

“There are plenty of races that have been decided by one or five or 15 votes,” Senator May said, “And so thinking that your vote doesn’t matter is absolutely wrong. Your vote matters.”

“You want a real voice? You’ve got to get out and vote,” Abbott said, “You know, we can complain about stuff, but unless you actually exercise your right, your constitutional right, then really are you really able to complain? No.”

Both even added for those who are hesitant to vote because they don’t believe they are informed enough, there are plenty of resources available for them to feel comfortable voting.

“Every candidate puts information out there,” Senator May said, “The league of women voters brings all the information together. There are easy ways to find out who’s on the ballot and what they stand for.”

“If you’re confused, there’s a lot of candidates, specifically in Onondaga county, on the judging line this year,” Abbott added, “Go look it up beforehand. There are a lot of resources out there.”