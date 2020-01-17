NYS Sheriff’s Association announces new tool to look for theft suspects

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Sheriff’s Association has announced a new tool to look for theft suspects.

Forensic Criminal Tagging is an invisible forensic solution that works to mark people or items with a unique DNA code.

The water-based, non-toxic solution works similar to a dye pack, but instead of color, it marks with DNA.

A jewelry store in Albany was the first in the state to get the system.

The codes in each unit are different and can stay on you for a while, which can allow police to make an identification well after the crime has happened.

